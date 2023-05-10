70s & Even A Few 80s Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure continues to slide out of the Great Lakes. This will provide us with mostly clear skies overnight. Temperatures will not be as cold as nights prior; lows will be mostly in the 40s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Thursday is expected to be our warmest day! Expect mostly sunny skies and widespread 70s. There is the potential for a few 80° readings. This will be dependent on how quickly a warm front crosses the region. Northwesterly winds will gust up to 20 mph at times.

Our only potential for rainfall this week will come on Friday afternoon. A cold front moving through will produce scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. The best chance for any thunderstorms will be across some northern locales. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

High pressure returns to the region by Mother’s Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 60s & 70s. Sunday will be another wonderful day with highs in the 60s. A noticeable breeze is expected this weekend as NW gusts could reach 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 40s. NW wind 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. A few 80s will be possible. NW wind 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the mid 60s to the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Breezy NW wind gusting to 25 mph.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Breezy NW wind gusting up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The potential for scattered showers exists during the evening.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s.

