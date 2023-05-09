Waterville names new city manager

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Waterville has a new City Manager.

Brian Kaenrath will begin his five-year term on July 31.

Kaenrath comes from Saco, where he was City Administrator since 2020.

Kaenrath previously held management positions in Gouldsboro and in North Hampton, N.H., and served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives after graduating from UMaine.

The position comes with a $155,000 starting salary with adjustments based on performance.

No one voted against naming Kaenrath city manager.

His priorities include affordable housing, downtown revitalization and staff development.

