Sunny, but cooler today. Warmer on Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A ridge of high pressure continues to push in from the west and will stick around through Thursday. This high is keeping our skies mostly sunny. Northwest winds will help keep temperatures cooler today compared to what we have been experiencing. Highs are only expected to reach the mid 50s to low 60s. Be prepared for another chilly night tonight. The lack of cloud cover will allow temperatures to drop into the 30s.

Smoke from wildfires in Alberta, Canada is moving into the region. Some light smoke is expected today, and the haze will stick around into Wednesday.

A few 70° temperatures will return to the forecast on Wednesday, and it will be even warmer on Thursday with widespread 70s!

A warm front will move through Thursday night and Friday morning. Temperatures will reach the mid 60s to mid 70s. A cold front will move through Friday afternoon and bring the chance of a few showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking beautiful! Expect more sunshine than clouds will slightly above average temperatures on Saturday and near-seasonable conditions on Sunday.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. Highs 55-61°. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear skies. Lows 34-40°. West wind 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. Highs 64-71°. West wind 5-15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Northwest 5-15+ mph.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Showers and a few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s to low 70s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind 5-15 mph.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.