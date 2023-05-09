Orono schools closed today due to a threat

Police car lights,
Police car lights,(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono schools are closed Tuesday due to a security threat.

RSU 26 said in a post earlier they are currently working with law enforcement to assess the threat and determine their next steps.

Orono Police said in a statement the school department received a non-specific threat towards the schools.

They say because of when the threat was received, they didn’t have time to determine if it was credible and posed a risk.

This lead them to close the schools out of an abundance of caution.

Police say there is no risk to the community and say they have “low confidence” the threat is valid.

They’ll provide more information when it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Albion woman dies during attempt to start campfire
Cooler today, warming up later this week
Mostly sunny, but cooler today. Warmer on Wednesday.
Sanford says city overwhelmed with influx of asylum seekers
Sanford says city overwhelmed with influx of asylum seekers
Maine State House
Maine lawmakers heard public opinions of proposed changes to the use of firearms in the state