Orono schools closed today due to a threat

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Orono schools are closed Tuesday due to a security threat.

RSU 26 said in a post earlier they are currently working with law enforcement to assess the threat and determine their next steps.

Orono Police said in a statement the school department received a non-specific threat towards the schools.

They say because of when the threat was received, they didn’t have time to determine if it was credible and posed a risk.

This lead them to close the schools out of an abundance of caution.

Police say there is no risk to the community and say they have “low confidence” the threat is valid.

They’ll provide more information when it becomes available.

