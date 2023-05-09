One person injured after crash in Ellsworth

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Ellsworth Tuesday morning.

According to Ellsworth Police, the crash involved a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Bangor Road and North Street.

It happened around 7:30.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Maine Coast Hospital.

