One person injured after crash in Ellsworth
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Ellsworth Tuesday morning.
According to Ellsworth Police, the crash involved a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Bangor Road and North Street.
It happened around 7:30.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Maine Coast Hospital.
We’ll update this story when more information is available.
