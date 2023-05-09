One person injured after crash in Ellsworth

(WPTA)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Ellsworth Tuesday morning.

According to Ellsworth Police, the crash involved a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of Bangor Road and North Street.

It happened around 7:30.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Maine Coast Hospital.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.

