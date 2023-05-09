NAC Baseball, Softball Championship Recap

BANGOR, Maine/UTICA, N.Y. (WABI) - The Husson Eagles would not be denied on North Atlantic Conference Championship Day on the baseball and softball fields.

Husson sweeps both titles (WABI)

They kept the baseball championship home with 16-6 and 4-1 wins over SUNY Cobleskill in the championship round.

The Eagles needed two-straight wins over the Fighting Tigers in the double-elimination format, and they got both.

Husson jumped all over Cobleskill with a seven-run first inning in the first game of the day.

In the final matchup, the Eagles came back from a 1-0 deficit in the seventh inning with Ty Knowlton’s home run in the seventh followed by Akira Warren’s two-RBI single and Sully Beers’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth.

A Frank Leger flyout spelled the end of the Fighting Tigers’ hopes in the ninth.

The 2023 NAC baseball title is the Eagles’ fourth-straight and seventh in team history.

Meanwhile, Husson softball will be bringing home this spring’s conference crown from SUNY Poly, where they finished off Cazenovia, 1-0.

Bulla McCabe won it for the Eagles with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh scoring Teagan Blackie.

Eagles pitcher McKenna Smith starred in the complete-game shutout. She struck out nine batters while giving up two hits.

It’s Husson’s fifth-straight NAC softball title and 12th in program history.

