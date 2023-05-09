NAC Baseball, Softball Championship Recap
Husson sweeps both titles
BANGOR, Maine/UTICA, N.Y. (WABI) - The Husson Eagles would not be denied on North Atlantic Conference Championship Day on the baseball and softball fields.
They kept the baseball championship home with 16-6 and 4-1 wins over SUNY Cobleskill in the championship round.
The Eagles needed two-straight wins over the Fighting Tigers in the double-elimination format, and they got both.
Husson jumped all over Cobleskill with a seven-run first inning in the first game of the day.
In the final matchup, the Eagles came back from a 1-0 deficit in the seventh inning with Ty Knowlton’s home run in the seventh followed by Akira Warren’s two-RBI single and Sully Beers’s pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the eighth.
A Frank Leger flyout spelled the end of the Fighting Tigers’ hopes in the ninth.
The 2023 NAC baseball title is the Eagles’ fourth-straight and seventh in team history.
Meanwhile, Husson softball will be bringing home this spring’s conference crown from SUNY Poly, where they finished off Cazenovia, 1-0.
Bulla McCabe won it for the Eagles with a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh scoring Teagan Blackie.
Eagles pitcher McKenna Smith starred in the complete-game shutout. She struck out nine batters while giving up two hits.
It’s Husson’s fifth-straight NAC softball title and 12th in program history.
