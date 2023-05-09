Maine’s wild blueberry production dropped in 2022

The yield still produced the second-best value of the last six years at $55.5 million.
The yield still produced the second-best value of the last six years at $55.5 million.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s wild blueberry production fell by more than a quarter last year.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, both the area harvested and yield per acre fell last year.

Production last year totaled 780,000 pounds of wild blueberries for the fresh market and 76.8 million pounds for processing, good for a value of $55.5 million.

Over the last six years, those totals still rank as the fourth-best fresh market yield, second-best processed yield and second-best value.

The price of the crop slightly declined to just under 72 cents per pound.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine cancer advocates urge lawmakers to support biomarker testing across the State
Maine cancer advocates urge lawmakers to support biomarker testing across the State
Maine DHHS and Maine Child Welfare Action Network released a new child safety and family...
Maine’s new child safety and family well being plan has been released
Maine right to repair coalition testify at the State House
Maine right to repair coalition testified in front of lawmakers for a “right to repair” law
MSAD 49 covers Fairfield, Benton, Clinton and Albion.
MSAD 49 Ed Techs working without contracts amid 15-month negotiation