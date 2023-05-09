Maine’s wild blueberry production dropped in 2022

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s wild blueberry production fell by more than a quarter last year.

According to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, both the area harvested and yield per acre fell last year.

Production last year totaled 780,000 pounds of wild blueberries for the fresh market and 76.8 million pounds for processing, good for a value of $55.5 million.

Over the last six years, those totals still rank as the fourth-best fresh market yield, second-best processed yield and second-best value.

The price of the crop slightly declined to just under 72 cents per pound.

