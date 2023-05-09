Maine’s new child safety and family well being plan has been released

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine DHHS and Maine Child Welfare Action Network released a new child safety and family well-being plan today at the Statehouse.

DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew says the plan is new framework focusing on preventing child abuse and neglect by strengthening families and communities.

From improving mandated reporter training to expanding prevention of substance use disorder, Lambrew says the governor will invest one million dollars to jumpstart education and community-based organizations to implement this plan across the State.

The million dollars would go towards two goals.

“The first is that the department would use funding to launch an education campaign aimed at parents. Its intent is to reduce the stigma of asking for help and encouraging families to seek information. Second, the department’s modified budget will support local efforts to strengthen families and means. Local and on-the-ground resources have proven effective and making community connections for children, youth and caregivers,” Lambrew said.

Lambrew says the plan will evolve over time.

