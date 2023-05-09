Maine right to repair coalition testified in front of lawmakers for a “right to repair” law

By Kodichi Lawrence
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Independent car repair shops and the Maine Right to Repair Coalition testified at the State House today for a “right to repair” law.

They say Maine consumers should have the right to decide where to get their vehicle repaired, which they currently can’t do with newer cars.

Supporters say more than 90-percent of new cars are equipped to transmit real-time diagnostic and repair information to vehicle manufacturers only, creating a monopoly by forcing consumers to go to them.

They say this hurts small businesses across the state and people should have a choice.

”If you read the text of the legislation, this is about diagnostic and repair information. The car manufacturers want a monopoly on this information because truthfully, it is worth billions of dollars. They can sell this information to who they want, and they have monopoly on it right now, so this is more of a power grab from the car manufacturers and the reason that the committee and the members of the Maine legislature as well as consumer should vote is protect our car repair choice,” said Tommy Hickey, Director of the Maine Automobile Right to Repair Committee.

Earlier this year, the group submitted more than 70,000 signatures to the Secretary of State’s Office for a voter initiative this November.

The legislature can approve the measure or send it on to voters, which is what they usually choose to do with citizen initiatives.

If it passes, Maine would become the second state in the country with this law.

Voters in Massachusetts approved it in 2020.

