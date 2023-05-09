Maine cancer advocates urge lawmakers to support biomarker testing across the State

By Kodichi Lawrence
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine cancer advocates convened at the state house today, urging law makers to support a bill that would expand access to biomarker testing across the state.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network says biomarker testing will help with individualized treatments due to each person’s unique patterns and will lead to survivorship.

Currently, they say not all of the tests are covered by insurance plans and that the bill would address those disparities by ensuring insurance coverage from private health plans to MaineCare.

“This is a test that is done for cancer patients after they are diagnosed with cancer. Not all cancer patients but some that are eligible for this test and what it tells us, it tells the healthcare providers information specific to that individual’s cancer so we are not treating it as a disease, so we are not treating everybody the same way, but we are treating that person’s individual cancer. So, it is about getting patients the right treatment at the right time in the right location,” Hilary Schneider, regional government relations director with American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said.

They say 60% of oncology drugs launched in the past five years require or recommend biomarker testing prior to use.

