Husson ‘Alive’ hosted by NESCOM and school of business

Husson University hosts their annual 'Alive' event giving high school students hands-on workshops in the media department(WABI)
By Sierra Whaley
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Classes may be done for college students at Husson University but local high school students are still wrapping up the academic year.

A little fun is always appreciated during the last few weeks of school and that’s why Husson University hosted their free Alive event.

The New England School of Communications and College of business invited sophomore and junior students from the area to participate in hands-on workshops for the entire day.

Some included graphic designing, lighting and there was even a workshop on how to go viral.

The academic director of NESCOM said this is the perfect opportunity to give high school students a jump start in a media career.

“When it comes to visiting high schools and visiting students, before they even come here, we want them to know that this is something they could do and make a living at,” said Edward Goguen.

“Hands-on learning is really important to us, it’s our foundation. You know you’re not going to just be learning about camera theory in a classroom and lighting theory, you’re actually going to be using lights and using a camera and we start them at Husson Alive.”

The event ran throughout the day and students also got a free lunch.

Events wrapped up with a ceremony at Gracie Theatre.

