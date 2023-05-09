“The greatest threat to Americans”: Drug overdoses rise in Maine

MAINE (WMTW) - The overall number of drug overdoses in Maine is on the rise.

According to data from the state, there were 784 total overdoses in January, 794 in February, and 928 in March.

However, the 2,506 total overdoses in the first three months of the year is pretty much the same as the 2,498 over the same timeframe in 2022.

The number of fatal overdoses for the first three months of 2023 dropped from 52 to 49 to 39.

That total of 140 is compared to 157 over the same time period in 2022, a roughly 11% drop.

That also means that 5.6% of overdoses in the first quarter of 2023 were fatal.

The state says that nonpharmaceutical fentanyl is the most frequent cause of death, mentioned on the death certificate of 80% of people who died from drug overdoses. Fentanyl is almost always found in combination with multiple other drugs.

Heroin involvement, declining rapidly in recent years, was reported as a cause of death in 6% of 2023 deaths, compared to three percent 2022.

Xylazine and nonpharmaceutical tramadol were identified as co-intoxicants with fentanyl for the first time in 2021.

Among confirmed deaths in 2023, 10% listed xylazine or tramadol, in addition to fentanyl, as a cause of death.

The report said that cocaine was involved in 34 percent of deadly overdoses, a slight increase from last year.

Tuesday was National Fentanyl Awareness Day.

“Fentanyl is the greatest threat to Americans today. It kills more Americans between the ages of 18 to 45 than terrorism, than car accidents, than cancer, than COVID.

It kills nearly 200 Americans every day.

And the number of children under 14 dying from fentanyl poisoning has increased at an alarming rate,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

