Fire delays Treworgy Family Orchards opening day

LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Family farm goers will have a wait a few days longer to get their fix after an eventful Tuesday morning in Levant.

Treworgy Family Orchards was set to open for the season.

As the crew was preparing for their first customers, they had a fire in the kitchen.

“It’s been a little bit wild,” explained Kat Jenkins, Agriculture Farm Manager. “So, it was supposed to be our opening day, and we got things all prepared as usual, and then our donut machine overheated, and we had a little bit of excitement when it caught on fire. So, thankfully, we had no injuries and our employees are totally fine. And due to the quick intervention of one of the family members, they got in there with a fire extinguisher put it out, and they wrapped it up really quickly, and our fire department is just up the road, and they showed up and helped to make sure everyone was fine and take care of the fallout from there.”

Because they had to use a fire extinguisher in the food prep area, they need to have it professionally cleaned.

That could happen as early as tomorrow, pushing opening at least a few days.

Treworgys will keep people up-to-date on their social media pages on their plans.

They add the baby goats are coming along and ready for snuggles.

Also, the apple blossoms are a few weeks away from their peak.

