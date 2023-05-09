Chilly Overnight. Areas Of Frost Possible

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure sitting over the Gulf of Maine has provided us with another mostly sunny day. There have been some fair weather clouds this afternoon that will dissipate after sunset. Winds for most have been out of the northwest gusting up to 25 mph. These winds will begin to subside after sunset. Along the coast, a sea breeze has caused some slightly cooler temperatures there. With clear skies and light winds overnight, it will be another ideal setup for radiational cooler. Lows are forecast to be slightly colder than what they were last night and there will be locations that fall into the 20s and low 30s. A Frost Advisory has been issued for Midcoast and southern coastal areas as these are the only locations where the growing season has officially started. A good idea to cover up any plants that are sensitive to the cold tonight.

Start dates to mark the start of the growing season. Also marks the start of when Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings can be issued. (WABI)

High pressure over the Great Lakes will slide into the northeast tomorrow. This will bring another day of mostly sunny skies and a NW wind gusting to 25 mph. Highs will be warmer as widespread 60s and even a few low 70s are likely. It is worth noting that there are wildfires burning across parts of Alberta and some of the smoke could drift into the region causing hazy sunshine.

Thursday is expected to be our warmest day! Expect mostly sunny skies and widespread 70s. There is the potential for a few 80° readings. This will be dependent on how quickly a warm front crosses the region.

Our only potential for rainfall this week will come on Friday afternoon. A cold front moving through will produce scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

High pressure returns to the region by Mother’s Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 60s & 70s. Sunday will be another wonderful day with highs in the 60s. A noticeable breeze is expected this weekend as NW gusts could reach 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 20s & 30s. NW wind 5-15 mph. Areas of frost possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. NW wind gusting to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. A few 80s will be possible.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the mid 60s to the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s. Breezy NW wind.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. Breezy NW wind.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. The potential for scattered showers exists.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.