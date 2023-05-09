Camp CaPella, Downeast Horizons team up for annual spring cleaning

DEDHAM, Maine (WABI) - Here’s something to smile about!

Camp CaPella in Dedham opens next month. But before it can welcome campers, it was in need of some spring cleaning.

As they always do, another local organization offered a few dozen helping hands.

“Today we are at Camp CaPella. This is our annual spring cleanup. We’ve been doing this for about 10 years. And it is a favorite tradition to do. It’s a way of all of our program participants and staff to just give back to camp and saying ‘thank you,’” said Ashley Johnson, resource coordinator, Downeast Horizons.

“Every year for at least the last 10 years Downeast Horizons brings all of their residents down and helps us get ready for the summer season. It is so important because there’s only two of us year round. So, without Downeast Horizons and all their great help, we wouldn’t be able to open up camp on time,” said Melanie Dresser, executive director, Camp CaPella.

“I raked and I helped move picnic tables and I did all kinds of stuff,” said Eric McVay, Downeast Horizons participant.

”I cleaned the cabin with my staff,” said Linda Mathis, Downeast Horizons participant.

Camp CaPella offers recreational and educational experiences for individuals with disabilities, regardless of their ability to pay.

Weekly summer camp sessions run from late June to mid-August. After that, it’s open to Downeast Horizons for two weeks.

Participants say it’s fun to contribute to a camp experience they look forward to all year.

“It just means a lot because it’s great to have a place for where people with disabilities can go and hang out and be with their friends,” McVay said.

Organizers say Tuesday’s turnout was the best they’ve ever had for the cleanup. The nice weather certainly helped.

“Everybody showing up today, they were really excited. They like to help. We work as a team and it’s just really good to spend the day. The weather’s beautiful and they get to have lunch afterwards,” Johnson said.

“I cannot express enough how Downeast Horizons has made a difference in the livelihood of Camp throughout the many, many years that they’ve been volunteering down here. I hope to have it continue forever!” Dresser said.

Everybody was treated to a cook-out after the clean-up was over.

Camp CaPella camper applications for 2023 are now open.

You can learn more at campcapella.org.

