Albion woman dies during attempt to start campfire

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - An Albion woman has died after being burned by a campfire in China last week.

It happened Friday morning at a campground on Pellerin Road.

Investigators say 46-year-old Liza Bragg sustained burns from attempts to start a campfire.

We’re told Bragg was standing next to the fire while someone else was trying to get the fire started.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

