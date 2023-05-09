Albion woman dies during attempt to start campfire

(KPTV)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINA, Maine (WABI) - An Albion woman has died after being burned by a campfire in China last week.

It happened Friday morning at a campground on Pellerin Road.

Investigators say 46-year-old Liza Bragg sustained burns from attempts to start a campfire.

We’re told Bragg was standing next to the fire while someone else was trying to get the fire started.

She was taken to Maine Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

The incident is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

One person injured after crash in Ellsworth
Police car lights,
Orono schools closed today due to a threat
Cooler today, warming up later this week
Mostly sunny, but cooler today. Warmer on Wednesday.
Sanford says city overwhelmed with influx of asylum seekers
Sanford says city overwhelmed with influx of asylum seekers