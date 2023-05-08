Weak earthquake reported near Eastport over the weekend

Earthquake seismograph
Earthquake seismograph(MGN)
By Emilie Hillman
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - A weak earthquake occurred near the Maine border over the weekend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was centered about 8.7 miles northeast of Eastport, Maine in the Bay of Fundy. It had a depth of 4.7 miles.

Earthquakes with magnitude 2.5 or less are typically not felt, according to Michigan Technological University, and millions are estimated to occur every year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Todd Soucy was hiking on the Lollapalooza trail at Sunday River when he died.
New Hampshire man collapses and dies hiking in Maine
Monroe Lions Club celebrate new Veteran’s Memorial Park
Monroe Lions Club celebrate new Veteran’s Memorial Park
Jiu-Jitsu Class at Brewer Gym for Maine Veterans Project
Penobscot Pour House Thanks Patrons With a Cook Out