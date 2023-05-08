Weak earthquake reported near Eastport over the weekend

EASTPORT, Maine (WABI) - A weak earthquake occurred near the Maine border over the weekend.

According to the United States Geological Survey, at 4:15 a.m. Sunday, a magnitude 2.0 earthquake was centered about 8.7 miles northeast of Eastport, Maine in the Bay of Fundy. It had a depth of 4.7 miles.

Earthquakes with magnitude 2.5 or less are typically not felt, according to Michigan Technological University, and millions are estimated to occur every year.

