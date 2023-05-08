Sunshine, Breezy and Cooler Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Our nice weather continues today with partly to mostly sunny skies expected. A cold front crossed the state during the night and will push offshore this morning. Winds will shift to the northwest and become gusty today as the pressure gradient tightens between low pressure to our east and high pressure to our west. The northwest wind will usher cooler air into the region today with temperatures running about 10°-15° cooler today than yesterday. Wind gusts could reach 25-30 MPH at times later this morning through the afternoon. Winds will diminish tonight as high pressure builds into the area. We’ll see clear to partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to the mid-30s to near 40° for overnight lows.

Our Tuesday looks good with plenty of sunshine. An upper level disturbance to our east may give us a few clouds but otherwise sunshine will prevail Tuesday. Highs will be a bit cooler too with temps in the mid-50s to low 60s. High pressure will continue to bring us beautiful weather Wednesday with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Highs on Wednesday will reach the 60s to near 70°. Even warmer temperatures are expected Thursday as high pressure builds to our south. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Thursday with highs mainly in the 70s, possibly near 80° in a few spots. A cold front is forecast to move into the state Friday giving us a chance for some afternoon showers.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs between 57°-66°. Northwest wind 10-20 MPH with gusts to 25-30 MPH possible.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows between 34°-41°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs between 56°-63°. Northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to near 70°.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs mainly in the 70s.

Friday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.