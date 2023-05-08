Slugger once again nominated for the Hall of Fame

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Slugger the Sea Dog has once again been nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame. He was also nominated in 2019 and 2021.

The popular mascot for the Portland Sea Dogs has been nominated before and, in 2022, won two awards from the Mascot Hall of Fame, though he was not inducted. Slugger won for having the greatest community impact and for having the best in-game skit or routine at the minor league level.

Slugger was introduced as the Sea Dogs’ mascot on May 7, 1994. He is a gray harborseal who hails from the cold waters of Casco Bay. As the Sea Dogs’ Director of Entertainment, Slugger has entertained more than 10.5 million fans, has gained national attention for his on-field antics, and is one of the most followed minor league baseball mascots on social media

Slugger is one of 18 nominees for 2023. He is hoping to become the first Minor League Baseball mascot in the Hall. Voting begins on May 14 on the Mascot Hall of Fame website and runs through May 27.

The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, honors and recognizes the best in the business of professional, semi-pro, and collegiate mascots in North America with at least a 10-year career of entertaining fans and communities.

Slugger’s good friend Wally the Green Monster, of the Boston Red Sox, is also nominated this year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.