Slugger once again nominated for the Hall of Fame

The Sea Dogs’ popular mascot is hoping to finally make the cut
Slugger
Slugger(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Slugger the Sea Dog has once again been nominated for the Mascot Hall of Fame. He was also nominated in 2019 and 2021.

The popular mascot for the Portland Sea Dogs has been nominated before and, in 2022, won two awards from the Mascot Hall of Fame, though he was not inducted. Slugger won for having the greatest community impact and for having the best in-game skit or routine at the minor league level.

Slugger was introduced as the Sea Dogs’ mascot on May 7, 1994. He is a gray harborseal who hails from the cold waters of Casco Bay. As the Sea Dogs’ Director of Entertainment, Slugger has entertained more than 10.5 million fans, has gained national attention for his on-field antics, and is one of the most followed minor league baseball mascots on social media

Slugger is one of 18 nominees for 2023. He is hoping to become the first Minor League Baseball mascot in the Hall. Voting begins on May 14 on the Mascot Hall of Fame website and runs through May 27.

The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, honors and recognizes the best in the business of professional, semi-pro, and collegiate mascots in North America with at least a 10-year career of entertaining fans and communities.

Slugger’s good friend Wally the Green Monster, of the Boston Red Sox, is also nominated this year.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

North Atlantic Conference Champions
Back to back titles for Maine Maritime Men’s Lacrosse
Back to back titles for Maine Maritime Men's Lacrosse
Back to back titles for Maine Maritime Men's Lacrosse
Maine Maritime
Maine Maritime Men’s Lacrosse defeats Husson 27-11 in NAC Semi-final
Maine Maritime Women's Lacrosse
Maine Maritime Women’s Lacrosse ready for playoff matchup against Husson