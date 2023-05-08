Sanford says city overwhelmed with influx of asylum seekers

By WMTW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, Maine - A citywide effort is happening to help nearly two dozen asylum-seeking families in Sanford.

Sanford has 23 families in need of assistance.

The city has partnered with multiple organizations to make sure they get the help they need.

The groups have been meeting with city officials weekly, along with a representative from the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, to coordinate support systems.

Sanford is at capacity and does not have any more room to house additional families.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine lawmakers heard public opinions of proposed changes to the use of firearms in the state
Furry Friends at 4: Toggle
Family displaced after overnight fire in Bucksport
Northeast Historic Film in Bucksport is located in the building of the Alamo Theatre, and...
Bucksport film preservation organization awarded grant to preserve historic Maine television footage