Sanford says city overwhelmed with influx of asylum seekers

SANFORD, Maine - A citywide effort is happening to help nearly two dozen asylum-seeking families in Sanford.

Sanford has 23 families in need of assistance.

The city has partnered with multiple organizations to make sure they get the help they need.

The groups have been meeting with city officials weekly, along with a representative from the Maine Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, to coordinate support systems.

Sanford is at capacity and does not have any more room to house additional families.

