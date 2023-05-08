New Hampshire man collapses and dies hiking in Maine

Todd Soucy was hiking on the Lollapalooza trail at Sunday River when he died.
Todd Soucy was hiking on the Lollapalooza trail at Sunday River when he died.(wabi)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A 51-year-old man from Exeter collapsed and died while hiking in Maine, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Officials said Todd Soucy was hiking on the Lollapalooza trail at Sunday River with a friend on Saturday when he fell to the ground.

Despite assistance from the warden service, Soucy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, and authorities were able to recover Soucy’s body later that evening.

