Maine lawmakers heard public opinions of proposed changes to the use of firearms in the state

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - A public hearing at the State House Monday on numerous bills surrounding the use of firearms, including one that would allow the discharge of firearms on private property within 500 feet of a school for self-defense.

Supporters and those in opposition say they agree on one thing - schools should be a safe place. But, they disagree on how.

“Just affirms the right to self defense if you live 500 feet inside of a school zone which at the moment it is illegal to defend yourself there,” Bruce Ashmore spoke in favor of the bill.

Ashmore said gun owners are responsible and are usually no threat to the community.

“There are around 400 million guns in America. 99.99999 percent are never ever used in any type of criminal act,” he said.

He says people are fearful at the mention of guns, although most gun owners use them responsibly.

Cathy Harris is against the bill and says gun owners living close to school zones should consider moving for the safety of the children if they can’t abide by the law.

“The reason why it is prohibited to discharge a gun in a school zone is to protect the public, specifically children. Children who may be on the playground during recess, children walking to and from school, children being dropped off and picked up in school parking lots,” Harris said.

She says passing the bill would pose a greater danger to the students, parent and staff at schools.

“I’m sure no one in this committee wants a kindergarten aged child to be shot while playing outside during recess or a mother to be shot outside her car after she has dropped the children at school,” Harris said.

Peter Fromuth spoke also spoke against the bill saying the law needs to be clear when it comes to self-defense.

“The current statute adopted by people in this chamber has been said repeatedly and upheld by our Supreme Court and said, ‘you must, if you have an opportunity to safely retreat, I don’t care who you are, you must retreat.’ And it is said if you are within your dwelling place, you know, if you wake up in the middle of the night, ‘oh my gosh, there is somebody there, he could be a danger to my kid and my wife,’ you have the right to protect them using a weapon and using, if necessary, deadly force,” Fromuth said. “it is so diffferent than maximizing their rights saying if you live close to a school, you can set aside those duties.”

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.