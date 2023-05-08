Maine to consider major changes to state constitution

Maine State House
Maine State House(WABI)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers are set to consider a raft of potential changes to the state constitution that would have major ramifications for politics and government in the state.

A proposal to create a commission to study the state constitution came before a committee of the Maine Legislature on Monday. The commission would recommend changes and amendments to the constitution, such as the creation of a lieutenant governor, a post the state does not currently have.

Other proposals before the commission would include popular election of some state officers, such as the attorney general and secretary of state. Another includes reducing the number of members of the Maine Legislature, and another lengthening the terms of Maine senators.

The proposal was the subject of a public hearing on Monday and will face votes in committee in the coming weeks. It would then need to head to the full legislature.

