Family displaced after overnight fire in Bucksport

(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A family of five has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Bucksport early Monday morning.

According to Public Safety Director Sean Geagan, they received the call around 1:40 a.m.

Everyone made it out of the building safety.

The Fire Marshals are investigating the cause and Red Cross is assisting the family.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Measles
Exposure concerns after Maine child tests positive for measles
Earthquake seismograph
Weak earthquake reported near Eastport over the weekend
Todd Soucy was hiking on the Lollapalooza trail at Sunday River when he died.
New Hampshire man collapses and dies hiking in Maine
Monroe Lions Club celebrate new Veteran’s Memorial Park
Monroe Lions Club celebrate new Veteran’s Memorial Park