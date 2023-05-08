Family displaced after overnight fire in Bucksport
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - A family of five has been displaced after a fire destroyed their home in Bucksport early Monday morning.
According to Public Safety Director Sean Geagan, they received the call around 1:40 a.m.
Everyone made it out of the building safety.
The Fire Marshals are investigating the cause and Red Cross is assisting the family.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.