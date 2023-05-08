Exposure concerns after Maine child tests positive for measles

Maine (WMTW) - A child in Maine has tested positive for the measles.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday night that the child had tested positive and the sample had been sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Maine CDC says the child is vaccinated but is considered to be infectious.

The Maine CDC says anyone who was at the following locations during these specific times should take precautions:

Family Time Dine and Play at Auburn Mall in Auburn on April 29, between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Clear Choice MD in Scarborough (273 Payne Road) on May 1 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Hannaford on Cottage Road in South Portland (Mill Creek Hannaford), on May 1 between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Mercy Fore River Emergency Department, on May 2 between 7:45 p.m. and 3 a.m. May 3

If you were at any of those locations during those times, you should watch for symptoms for up to 21 days after exposure. If you do notice symptoms, call your health care provider before going to the office or hospital.

Most people are vaccinated for measles as a child, but if you are unsure about your vaccination status or are you are unvaccinated, speak with your health care provider.

According to the U.S. CDC, as of April 28, there have been 10 cases of measles confirmed in eight states so far this year. Measles is a highly contagious viral disease. Symptoms include:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

Rash that spreads from the head down

Measles can cause severe sickness, including pneumonia, encephalitis (brain swelling), and death. An infected person spreads measles through coughs or sneezes and once infected, a person can spread measles from four days before their rash starts through four days afterwards. The virus remains alive for up to two hours on surfaces and in the air. Symptoms can begin 10 to 14 days from exposure but can be longer. There are no asymptomatic cases of measles.

