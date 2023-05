CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Monday, the Caribou Fire Department named a new fire chief.

According department officials, Brian Lajoie will start his new role as chief on Tuesday.

Lajoie has been a member of the department for 31 years.

He replaces Scott Susi who announced last month he was leaving to lead the Sanford Fire Department.

