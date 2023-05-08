Car of missing Standish woman found near boat ramp

Patricia Hildreth
Patricia Hildreth(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By WMTW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are searching for a Standish woman after her vehicle was found impeding a boat ramp in Cumberland County.

Officials were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the end of Winnocks Neck Road on Sunday.

The vehicle, which was registered to 56-year-old Patricia Hildreth, was obstructing the boat ramp that led to the clam flats.

Authorities contacted deputies and requested a welfare check at Hildreth’s home on Oak Ridge Road.

When it was found to be vacant, deputies contacted the woman’s children, who expressed concern to authorities about their missing mother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sherifff’s Office at 207-893-2810 or the Scarborough Police Department at 207-883-6361.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
Poll question
Poll questions and results
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A

Latest News

Maine State House
Maine to consider major changes to state constitution
Portland Police
6-year-old attacked by intruder at Portland home, police say
Bangor Parks and Rec looking into Sawyer Arena project
Bangor Parks and Rec considers Sawyer Arena renovation/rebuild
Penobscot River
Bangor officials warn public on dangers of cold water