Car of missing Standish woman found near boat ramp

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Authorities are searching for a Standish woman after her vehicle was found impeding a boat ramp in Cumberland County.

Officials were called to investigate a suspicious vehicle at the end of Winnocks Neck Road on Sunday.

The vehicle, which was registered to 56-year-old Patricia Hildreth, was obstructing the boat ramp that led to the clam flats.

Authorities contacted deputies and requested a welfare check at Hildreth’s home on Oak Ridge Road.

When it was found to be vacant, deputies contacted the woman’s children, who expressed concern to authorities about their missing mother.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cumberland County Sherifff’s Office at 207-893-2810 or the Scarborough Police Department at 207-883-6361.

