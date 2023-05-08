Bangor officials warn public on dangers of cold water

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The weather is warmer, and Mainers are eager to enjoy the outdoors.

When it comes to water activities, officials continue to stress the dangers of the water temperatures.

Bangor District Game Warden Arron Rideout understands this message isn’t new to Mainers.

It may sound repetitive but it’s no secret the waters in Maine are freezing, even when temperatures get warmer.

The dangers of experiencing hypothermia can be crippling and fatal for people who aren’t prepared.

That’s why it’s always crucial to wear a life jacket.

“When you fall in cold water, there’s going to be a shock to your body and a lot of the reactions are involuntary so it’s going to create this gasping effect which might lead you to take on water and drown,” said Rideout.

“It’s also going to cause you to hyperventilate and feel like you’re panicking. When you’re trying to fight those involuntary actions, if you’re wearing a life jacket at least you know you’re going to be floating and that you’re going to have a good chance at survival.

If you need a refresher on tips for boating safety catered to Maine waters, you can go to Maine.gov for more information.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.