Another Nice Day Tuesday!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Winds will remain on the breezier side as high pressure continues to build into the region. NW winds at times will gust up to 35 mph through sunset. Once we get past sunset, winds will taper off. The rest of the night will have NW winds at 5-15 mph. Skies will be mostly clear, and lows will range from the low 30s across the north to the low 40s along the coast.

Another enjoyable day on Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies with highs that will be slightly cooler. Most locations will max out in the upper 50s to low 60s. A NW wind will at times gust to 20-25 mph.

Temperatures will gradually be warming up. Wednesday will be another sunny & dry day with highs in the 60s and 70s. There will be a NW wind gusting to 20-25 mph. Thursday is expected to be our warmest day! Expect mostly sunny skies and widespread 70s. There is the potential for a few 80° readings.

Our only potential for rainfall this week will come on Friday afternoon. A cold front moving through will produce scattered showers and even a few rumbles of thunder. Highs will be in the 60s & 70s.

High pressure returns to the region by Mother’s Day weekend. Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs in the 60s & 70s. Sunday will be another wonderful day with highs in the 60s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the 30s and low 40s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. NW wind gusting to 25 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s and low 70s. NW wind gusting to 25 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s. A few 80s will be possible.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with afternoon showers & storms. Highs in the mid 60s to the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

MOTHER’S DAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s.

