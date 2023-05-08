American Red Cross calls for Type O blood donations

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s always a need for blood and blood donors of every type. It’s a message that’s heard throughout the year.

The American Red Cross is calling for more contributions to a specific blood type, O Negative.

“O negative is the type that we use when we’re not sure what someone needs or what their blood type is,” said Caroline King, executive director of Northern & Eastern Maine American Red Cross.

May is Trauma Awareness Month, and officials from the American Red Cross says Type O negative blood donors are needed now more than ever to help hospitals stay prepared for all transfusion needs.

“Traumas happen any time, any day,” said King. “Car accidents, cancer treatments, emergency childbirth can use lots and lots of pints of blood. Sometimes 30, 40, or 50 pints of blood for a single person at a single time.”

According to the American Association of the surgery of trauma, traumatic events are the fourth leading cause of death for all ages in the U.S.

For some, giving blood could be a scary process but King says staff on board will support you along the way.

“When you come in to give blood, you’ll do a mini physical, we take your blood pressure, we’ll take your temperature and check your iron,” said King. “If I’m here, I’ll even come and hold your hand.”

That message aligns with their purpose to give back and help others in need, because you never know when trauma will strike.

“We encourage everyone to just give us an hour and please come out and give blood,” said King.

If you’re interested in donating blood, you can call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or go to their website.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.