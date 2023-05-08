6-year-old attacked by intruder at Portland home, police say

Portland Police
Portland Police(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A child was taken to a hospital after authorities say she was attacked by an intruder in Portland.

Officials were called to a home on Monroe Court for the reported assault around 6:39 a.m. on Monday.

According to investigators, the 6-year-old girl opened the door after someone knocked and was attacked. When an adult confronted the man who attacked the child, they fled from the home.

The child was taken to Maine Medical Center but was later released after being evaluated.

Portland police are searching for a white man in his 40s to 50s, with what is being described as a gray beard scruff on his chin. The man may be wearing a red and black long-sleeved checkered shirt and a black and white hat.

Officials believe he may have been headed toward Anderson Street on a bicycle.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 207-874-8575.

