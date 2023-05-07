Warm with mostly sunny skies, dry cold front moves through tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - With high pressure dominating the region, more sunshine is on the way for today. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will once again be above average for this afternoon reaching the upper 60′s to lower 70′s. A pleasant northwesterly breeze will develop this afternoon, much like yesterday, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Some fair-weather cumulous clouds likely develop this afternoon due to daytime heating, however sunshine will still persist all day. Get out and enjoy some outdoor activities and even end the day with some grilling. Tonight, a cold front will cross the state from north to south. This front is rather dry and will not impact us in terms of precipitation, but it will increase cloud cover overnight and likely shave off a few degrees for our overnight lows, especially up north. For most of the state lows drop into the 40′s, but up north some spots could see temperatures in the mid 30′s.

A dry and sunny weather pattern will persist through much of next week. Monday will be another sunny day however, with passage over the cold front overnight tonight, temperatures on Monday will be colder than they were this weekend. Highs drop back down to around average, reaching the 50′s north and low to mid 60′s Downeast. The northwesterly breeze will also develop Monday afternoon with gusts between 25-30 mph. The rest of the work week stays dry with mostly sunny skies and temperatures will slowly rise back up into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s by Thursday and Friday. Friday may mark the end of our stretch of sunny weather with the chance for some scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder possible.

TODAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the upper 60′s and low 70′s once again and winds will be gusting out of the NW up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, lows drop into the 30′s north to 40′s Downeast.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s. NW breeze gusting between 25-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the mid to upper 60′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

FIRDAY: Scattered showers possible with some rumbles of thunder. Highs reach the 70′s.

