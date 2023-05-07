Penobscot Pour House Thanks Patrons With a Cook Out

(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A popular Bangor establishment once again gave back to their customers.

The Penobscot Pour House on Larkin Street offered customers discounted beverages and gave out some free food to patrons this afternoon.

In addition to this, racecar driver, Donny Blanchard who is sponsored by the business, brought out his car to show off and make some noise.

Both the patio and the bar filled up this afternoon as customers came by for the deals.

”Good way to open up the Spring and to show some of the things we’ve been doing over the wintertime and just say thank you. Cause I think it gets lost in a lot of the noise of business and just how busy everyone is and so we’d like to just say thank you to all of our customers and supporters all year long.” said business owner Matthew Brann.

There were also prizes and giveaways for coolers, t-shirts, and other items.

Though the cookout ended at three, Penobscot Pour House is open until 10PM this Sunday with its usual offerings.

