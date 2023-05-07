Oxford County Sheriff admits to using position to help traffic ticket recipient

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Oxford County Sheriff Christopher Wainwright admitted in a statement to using his position to try and help the recipient of a traffic ticket avoid punishment.

Wainwright wrote in the statement released Saturday that the ticket recipient was the sister of a terminally ill woman.

“In the final days before the election, I asked one of my deputies to see if there was anything that he could do to help a citizen who he had pulled-over and cited for a moving violation,” Wainwright said in his statement. “The citizen’s sister was facing a potentially terminal health issue and I wanted to help her by asking the Deputy to do what he could to seek leniency if or when the matter went to Court. After much reflection, I realize how wrong it was for me to do that.”

Wainwright went on to admit speaking inappropriately to two Deputies who reported his request to their superior officer.

“I called both deputies and I was unprofessional in the manner that I spoke to them,” Wainwright wrote. “I raised my voice to both of them, and I overstated my authority as Sheriff, using inappropriate language and speaking in a tone unbefitting of the leader of a law enforcement agency. My emotions got the best of me, and I acted in a manner that sets a bad example for all of my Deputies and reflects poorly on the Department. I am ashamed and left with remorse for my actions on those days leading-up to the election.”

Wainwright would go on to apologize for his actions.

“I want to publicly apologize to the two Deputies for the way that I spoke to them, and for the position that I put them in by making an inappropriate request for leniency,” Wainwright wrote. “I want to apologize to the men and women who work for the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office...I will not let this mistake on my part, undermine the integrity of the Department that we have all worked so hard to improve. Finally, I want to apologize to the people of Oxford County. As your Sheriff, I promise you, that in the future I will do better.”

