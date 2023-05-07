Monroe Lions Club celebrate new Veteran’s Memorial Park

MONROE, Maine (WABI) - Folks in Monroe gathered today to celebrate the dedication of a memorial park.

The new Veteran’s Memorial Park has been a project for years in the making.

What started as an idea by a couple of local ladies, who wanted to pay tribute to veterans, has become a reality in the township.

When the Monroe Lions Club got involved about 3 years ago, fundraising and planning efforts began to get more traction.

And now it’s a spot, where folks can gather, reflect, and appreciate those in the community, and those who have served.

King Lion of Monroe Lions Club, Michael Moody said, “It’s very nice because you drive by it. The kids out here, there was a little girl next door who’s learned how to ride a bicycle on the hard top. We had a couple here the other day sitting there eating their lunch that they bought at the store and they come up, packed in and got up and got on to one of the benches and nice day they were sitting here. I’d go by and watch people, ladies sitting here reading books. There’s just a nice place a quiet place, that people can come and relate and reflect on life and just enjoy it.”

For more information on how to donate to the project or buy a brick in the memorial, you can send an email to Michael Schaab at mschaab1919@gmail.com

