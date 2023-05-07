Jiu-Jitsu Class at Brewer Gym for Maine Veterans Project

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Maine Veterans Project hosted an introductory Jiu-Jitsu class this morning.

Doc Goodwin, president of Maine Veterans Project, got involved with Jiu-Jitsu himself and took a liking to it.

He hopes to share the benefits he gets out of it with local veterans.

Veterans made it out to Titan Athletics in Brewer late this morning to attend.

“Today we’re introducing our warrior fitness program in partnership with Titan Athletics to some new veterans in the area. We want to show them what we’re getting out of this amazing sport of Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and martial arts as a whole.” Goodwin stated

In addition to physical wellbeing, Goodwin hopes that the program will be a good way for veterans to relieve stress and also serve as a mental health boost.

