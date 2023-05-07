Husson University says goodbye to class of 2023 at 124th graduation ceremony

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Saturday morning, thousands gathered at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor for Husson University’s Graduation.

The end of one journey, and the beginning of another.

The Cross Insurance Center in Bangor was nearly full of students, friends, and family for Husson University’s 124th Graduation Ceremony.

With over 850 students receiving degrees and over 6000 additional attendees, it was quite an event.

Dr. Lynne Coy-Ogan, Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs was full of praise for those who stayed the course through what was a challenging period.

“It’s an exciting day for Husson University to honor our 2023 graduates. We’ll be awarding over 850 certificates, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees this morning. We were expecting several thousand family members to to join us in celebrating this amazing class that has such potential opportunities and we’re excited to be able to honor their hard work.”

And it’s certainty a special day for this particular graduating class, as they took on the challenge of completing their education during a pandemic.

Student Government President, Ryan Wheelock spoke to the class and is happy to celebrate this day with them.

“This generation of college students has faced their challenges and I’m really excited to see how they’ve, you know, come through that. And especially through community service and other service projects, we’ve been able to grow together as a community. Yeah, it’s an amazing feeling, you know, going through everything we’ve gone through and being able to come out the other side.”

Now crossing the finish-line on this beautiful Maine May Day, these students head out of Graduation into a bright skies and bright futures, including W-A-B-I’s very own Brooke Long.

“This has been a journey 100% I’m a first generation college student. So this means a lot to my family and myself. Every year was hard work, more so than the last, but it was all really worth it. And, you know, this entire week leading up to it, I was like, Yeah, I can’t wait to get my degree and head out. But then more of the days past the Saturday I got, you know, really just the bitter sweetness of it all. It’s a lot, but it’s so worth it. And I’m thankful for the way that Hudson sets up their graduates to really be able to join the workforce and make a difference.”

