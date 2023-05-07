Back to back titles for Maine Maritime Men’s Lacrosse

North Atlantic Conference Champions
North Atlantic Conference Champions(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The Mariners are champions of the North Atlantic Conference once more.

On their home field they defeated SUNY-Delhi 18-9 Sunday afternoon.

The Mariners were lead by a Freshman-Senior duo in Jacob Hintermaier and Jayden Wilson who both contributed 4 goals.

It’s another accolade for a historic season in which they went undefeated against conference opponents.

“It feels awesome just being at home winning on your own turf. Being a senior here and just last time playing lacrosse really is pretty awesome. To do it with these this special group right here it feels amazing,” said Senior attack Jayden Wilson.

The Mariners now set their sights on the NCAA Tournament.

