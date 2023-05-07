$24K in fentanyl, cocaine seized during Sagadahoc County traffic stop

In total, 92 grams of fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash were seized.
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAGADAHOC COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) - Thousands of dollars in cash and dozens of grams in fentanyl were seized during a traffic stop in Sagadahoc County.

Omaree Williams, 22, of Ocean Park, New Jersey, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

Officials say they pulled over a car on Main Street in Richmond around 1:15 a.m. on Friday. The deputy discovered their may have been drugs on a person in the car and began a search.

In total, 92 grams of fentanyl, 130 grams of cocaine and over $14,000 in cash were seized.

Deputies say the street value of the drugs was $24,000.

Williams was arrested and is being held on bail. Two others inside the car with Williams have not been charged.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

