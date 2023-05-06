Maine Maritime Men’s Lacrosse defeats Husson 27-11 in NAC Semi-final
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The defending champions are going back to the North Atlantic Conference Championship Final.
Maine Maritime defended home winning against the Eagles 27-11 Friday night.
Leading the Mariners in scoring was Jayden Wilson who contributed 6 goals to the effort.
The Mariners are now set to host SUNY-Delhi Sunday afternoon.
Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.