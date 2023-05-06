Maine Maritime Men’s Lacrosse defeats Husson 27-11 in NAC Semi-final

Maine Maritime
Maine Maritime(Connor Magliozzi)
By Connor Magliozzi
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The defending champions are going back to the North Atlantic Conference Championship Final.

Maine Maritime defended home winning against the Eagles 27-11 Friday night.

Leading the Mariners in scoring was Jayden Wilson who contributed 6 goals to the effort.

The Mariners are now set to host SUNY-Delhi Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Maine Maritime Women's Lacrosse
Maine Maritime Women’s Lacrosse ready for playoff matchup against Husson
Grace McGouldrick
Maine’s Grace McGouldrick sets new program stolen base record
Vera, Husson Softball bat girl
Meet Vera, Husson Softball’s four-year-old bat girl
Husson's McKenna Smith reacts to perfect game performance