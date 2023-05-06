Mage wins 149th running of the Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, KY (WABI) - Mage is the winner of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

With pre-race favorite Forte scratched due injury, Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano guided the 15-1 shot to the winner’s enclosure with a brilliant ride to give trainer Gustavo Delgado his first derby win in his third attempt.

The race was overshadowed by the death of 7 horses before the event.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of us horse racing’s coveted triple crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

