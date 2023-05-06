Mage wins 149th running of the Kentucky Derby

The race was overshadowed by the death of 7 horses before the event.
The race was overshadowed by the death of 7 horses before the event.(MGN)
By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, KY (WABI) - Mage is the winner of the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby.

With pre-race favorite Forte scratched due injury, Venezuelan jockey Javier Castellano guided the 15-1 shot to the winner’s enclosure with a brilliant ride to give trainer Gustavo Delgado his first derby win in his third attempt.

The race was overshadowed by the death of 7 horses before the event.

The Kentucky Derby is the first leg of us horse racing’s coveted triple crown, which also includes the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

U.S. to end COVID Health Emergency on May 11
U.S. to end COVID Health Emergency on May 11
Husson Graduation 2023
Husson Graduation 2023
UMaine Graduation 2023
UMaine Graduation 2023
Students listening to commencement speeches at Harold Alfond Sports Arena in Orono.
2023 UMaine Commencement celebrates over 1,000 students