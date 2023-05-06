Beautiful weather this weekend and into next week!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We’ve finally reached the light at the end of the tunnel and it’s in the form of some long-awaited sunshine not only for this weekend but for most of next week. High pressure has nudged its way in after a stubborn cut-off low pressure system held its ground and dampened the mood all last week. Sunshine will persist through the rest of this evening, perfect for some grilling. Quiet weather will continue for tonight as skies remain mostly clear with overnight lows dropping into the mid to upper 40′s. Another beautiful day is on tap for Sunday as high pressure remains locked in place over the region. High temperatures will once again make it into the upper 60′s and low 70′s and another breeze will develop out of the northwest with gusts up to 25 mph. Some clouds do swing in during the afternoon but clear out headed into Sunday night. A cold front will swing through Sunday night into Monday morning. The front won’t impact us in terms of any precipitation, but it will drop our overnight lows down a few degrees. Overnight lows drop into the upper 30′s to mid 40′s, with partly cloudy skies.

Our dry and sunny weather pattern will continue into the work week, with sunshine everyday! Temperatures moderate a bit more with highs hovering around average, into the 50′s and 60′s. Temperatures rise back into the upper 60′s and possibly low 70′s once again for the end of next week. There is a chance for some showers on Friday but doesn’t look like a huge deal.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies, lows drop into the mid to upper 40′s. Winds will be out of the northwest at around 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the upper 60′s and low 70′s once again and winds will be gusting out of the NW up to 25 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies, highs reach the upper 50′s to lower 60′s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs reach the 50′s to low 60′s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

