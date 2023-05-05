UMaine student’s journey to graduation is 52 years in the making

John Cyrus, 70, has earned an undergraduate degree in microbiology.
John Cyrus, 70, has earned an undergraduate degree in microbiology.(WABI)
By Tom Krosnowski and Mark Rediker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Saturday’s University of Maine commencement is a journey 52 years in the making for one student.

John Cyrus is 70 years old and has earned an undergraduate degree in microbiology.

Cyrus was set to attend Rutgers University in 1971, but a serious car crash left him unable to attend.

When he recovered, he was drafted into the Vietnam War and served as an Air Force lab tech.

By 1976, he was just nine credits away from graduating, but a lab accident infected him with mono.

After a career spent in labs and at the Jay Paper Mill, Cyrus retired in 2012 and needed something to do.

Now, the payoff for Cyrus is just hours away.

We will have more of his story Friday night at 11.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Incident in Yarmouth
3 shot while driving on I-295; officials confirm shooting connected to deaths in Bowdoin
Radar-observed meteor fall
NASA confirms first radar-observed meteor fall seen in Maine
Acadia National Park
Brewer H.S. student dies after fall in Acadia National Park
A bad crash on Rt 1A in Ellsworth closed the road for nearly 2 hours.
One person dead after crash on Route 1A
Poll question
Poll questions and results

Latest News

Husson "Pinning Ceremony"
Husson University celebrates nursing grads with “pinning ceremony”
The South Carolina Attorney General's Office says approximately 72,000 consumers in the state...
Over 24,000 Mainers to receive TurboTax settlement checks
Melodies for the Mind
Musical fundraiser for Bangor-based mental health service planned for May 11
Pretty Things: Mothers Day table setting
Pretty Things: Mothers Day table setting