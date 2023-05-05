UMaine student’s journey to graduation is 52 years in the making

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Saturday’s University of Maine commencement is a journey 52 years in the making for one student.

John Cyrus is 70 years old and has earned an undergraduate degree in microbiology.

Cyrus was set to attend Rutgers University in 1971, but a serious car crash left him unable to attend.

When he recovered, he was drafted into the Vietnam War and served as an Air Force lab tech.

By 1976, he was just nine credits away from graduating, but a lab accident infected him with mono.

After a career spent in labs and at the Jay Paper Mill, Cyrus retired in 2012 and needed something to do.

Now, the payoff for Cyrus is just hours away.

We will have more of his story Friday night at 11.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.