Remains of missing Rockport man have been identified
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKPORT, Maine (WABI) - Authorities have identified the remains of the person who was found near the site of the old Rockport Elementary School last Friday.
Jared Paradee, 44, of Rockport was reported missing in February of last year.
His remains were found near his last known address.
Officials say they don’t believe foul play was involved.
