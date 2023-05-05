Portion of Kennebec Road closed due to crash in Hampden

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - An area of Kennebec Road in Hampden is currently closed due to a car crash.

Hampden Public Safety is on scene of a car that ran in to a pole accident near 788 Kennebec Road.

Authorities say the road will be closed and to expect outages while crews are on the scene.

No word on injuries or a cause of the crash.

