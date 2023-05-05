Over 24,000 Mainers to receive TurboTax settlement checks

By WABI News Desk
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - TurboTax will pay $141 million to taxpayers who could have filed for free.

That includes more than 24,000 Mainers who will receive about three quarters of a million dollars of that money.

The payments are part of a 2022 settlement over online ads that sent customers to TurboTax’s paid service.

Millions of Americans who were charged for tax preparation that should have been free will get settlement checks.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey announced Friday those eligible will be contacted by email, and the checks will be mailed sometime this month.

For Mainers, it comes out to about $30 a person.

The settlement is for those who filed returns for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 and were eligible to use TurboTax’s IRS free file program but ended up in a TurboTax paid program.

