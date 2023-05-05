One man dead after accident in Hodgdon

HODGDON, Maine (WAGM) - A Cary Plantation man has died after a vehicle accident in Hodgdon.

According to the Maine State Police, they are currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred on US Highway 1, Hodgdon.

Police say Timothy Crowley, 49, of Cary Plantation was driving his 2005 Ford Explorer south on US Highway 1 or the Calais Road in Hodgdon.

Police say Crowley lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve going into the right ditch where the vehicle rolled, and he was ejected.

Crowley was pronounced dead at the scene. The roadway was closed for several hours while the crash was being investigated.

Trooper Noah Castonguay, Maine State Police, is investigating the incident.

The crash is being reconstructed by Sergeant Kyle White of the Presque Isle Police Department.

Speed is considered to be a factor. Crowley was not wearing a seatbelt.

Trooper Castonguay was assisted at the scene by Lieutenant Brian Harris and Corporal Dennis Quint, the Maine State Police, Hodgdon Fire Department, Maine Department of Transportation, Southern Aroostook Ambulance, and Benn’sTowing Service.

There is no other information being released at this time.

Copyright 2023 WAGM. All rights reserved.