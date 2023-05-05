Musical fundraiser for Bangor-based mental health service planned for May 11

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - May is National Mental Health Awareness Month. The cause will take center stage in Bangor next week thanks to the work of a local organization.

Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse is a therapy-through-work program that helps adults with mental illnesses live meaningful lives. Members are given assistance getting back to work, continuing their education, or just improving their overall wellness.

Back in 2019, the clubhouse hosted a musical fundraiser called Melodies for the Mind. On Thursday, the event will make its triumphant return to the Gracie Theatre at Husson University.

A group of clubhouse members and staff will be among the performers. They each have their own reasons for wanting to perform.

“They needed us! That’s part of it, but also get out and show what us members can do,” said Laura Woodman, member, Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse.

“I have tons of friends here that would like, help me with the performance. So, I have people right beside me to help,” said Crystal Chapman, member, Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse.

“What we’re really trying to do is get out there and show people that people can recover and be healthy and thrive and not just merely exist. And that the clubhouse helps with all of that,” said Carrie Lemos, executive director, Unlimited Solutions Clubhouse.

In 2019 they all wore green because it’s the color of mental health awareness.

They’ll be back in green again this year, and all audience members are encouraged to wear something green, too.

Melodies for the Mind starts at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 11th.

You can buy tickets at the door, or click here.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.