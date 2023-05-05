Mostly Sunny & Warm Weekend!

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - High pressure is now in control across the region. There have been some fair-weather cumulus clouds that have developed. One the sunsets, these clouds will dissipate, and we will be left with mostly clear skies overnight. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s with a NW wind of 5-15 mph.

The weekend looks incredible as we will have mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures. Highs on both Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach the 60s and even a few low 70s. There will be a noticeable breeze both days as NW winds could gust up to 20-25 mph at times.

A weak cold front will cross the region Sunday night into Monday morning. This will not bring any clouds, but it will knock our temperatures down a few degrees. Highs on Monday will be mostly in the low to mid 60s.

The majority of next week looks quiet! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day with highs through Wednesday expected to be in the 50s & 60s (seasonable for this time of the year). By The end of next week, temperatures will get a boost as more 60s & 70s are anticipated.

TONIGHT: Clouds clearing out and lows will range from the upper 30s to the mid 40s. NW wind 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Highs in the 60s and a few low 70s. NW wind 10-20 mph with a few gusts up to 25 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Temperatures in the 60s & 70s. A slight northwest breeze is expected with gusts up to 25 mph possible.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s and low 60s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the 60s and low 70s.

