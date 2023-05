HODGDON, Maine (WABI) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hodgdon on Thursday.

According to Maine State Police, 49-year-old Timothy Crowley of Cary Plantation was driving south on U.S. Highway 1 in Hodgdon when he lost control on a curve and ran into a ditch.

Crowley was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Copyright 2023 WABI. All rights reserved.